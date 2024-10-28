Mountain West reprimands UW’s Sawvel for postgame officiating comments

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Mountain West Conference has issued a public reprimand for University of Wyoming football coach Jay Sawvel following comments made about the officiating in his team’s Saturday loss to Utah State.

According to the conference, Sawvel’s disparaging comments about the referees are in violation of the league’s sportsmanship policy. During his postgame remarks, Sawvel called the officiating “horse s—.”

“I’d say I’m a horse s— head coach. And I’ve said I think we’ve had some horse s— officiating. So, there you go,” the head coach said.

Sawvel’s comments were in regards to a pass interference call made against safety Wyett Ekeler in the fourth quarter. Sawvel was also hit with a penalty during the game for arguing the call in the moment.

The Cowboys are 1–7 on the season. This will mark the first time since 2018 that UW will not be appearing in a bowl game.