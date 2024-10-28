Five Injured in Possible ‘Buzzed Driving’ Incident in Casper

Just after 10:30 pm on Saturday, October 27, Casper police responded to a crash with injuries at the intersection of E 21st Street and S Beverly Street.

Officers arrived at the scene where a pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Jakob Klinger collided with a passenger car driven by an unnamed juvenile with three juvenile passengers, ages 14-17.

First responders offered immediate aid to multiple individuals with both minor and life-threatening injuries.

Five individuals, including the juveniles and an adult passenger in Klinger’s vehicle, were transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

Crash scene investigators were called to document and collect evidence at the scene and to conduct interviews with the involved parties.

The juvenile victims are expected to recover with varying degrees of seriousness in their injuries; at this time the condition of the adult passenger is unknown.

Speed and impairment are being considered in this ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed at a later date.

The Casper Police Department, in their press release of this event, are advising members of the community that "buzzed driving is drunk driving."

