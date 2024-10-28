Jackson Restauranteur Sentenced to Prison for Filing False Tax Return

52-year-old Pau Kim Ly was sentenced to four months in prison and four months of home confinement with one year of supervised release for filing a false tax return.

The court also ordered Ly to pay a total of $371,803 in restitution to the IRS and the State of Wyoming and an additional $16,588 to the U.S. Government for the cost of prosecution.

According to court documents, Ly was a part owner of Chinatown restaurant in Jackson and the person responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the restaurant.

For tax years 2019 through 2022, Ly knowingly underreported the restaurant’s true cash receipts to the IRS and the State of Wyoming.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation was responsible for investigating the crime.

Ly waived indictment and pleaded guilty to an Information on July. 23.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Oct. 24 in Casper.

