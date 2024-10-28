Average Wyoming Gas Prices Drop 1.8 Cents a Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 9.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.79/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g today. The national average is down 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 39.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.54 per gallon- the lowest level in over 1,100 days.

"The national average price of gasoline has continued its decline over the last week as oil prices have sunk due to Israel avoiding attacks on Iran's oil infrastructure, and seasonal decreases in demand are pushing gasoline lower, as is normal for this time of year. In addition to gasoline prices falling to their lowest level since January, the average price of diesel has now fallen to its lowest level in over three years," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While many Americans may incorrectly credit the upcoming election for the declines, politicians have little influence over the strong seasonal forces that drive prices lower in autumn. With winter gasoline soon to reach the rest of California, and demand continuing to decline as Americans grapple with colder weather, the drop in demand is pushing gas prices down—not politicians on either side, as much as they might like to think they do. I expect the decline in gas prices will continue into and even beyond the upcoming election."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

October 28, 2023: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

October 28, 2022: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.74/g)

October 28, 2021: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

October 28, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

October 28, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

October 28, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

October 28, 2017: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 28, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

October 28, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

October 28, 2014: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.03/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.05/g.

Ogden- $3.35/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.41/g.

Billings- $3.09/g, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.08/g.

When Gas Stations Were Fun