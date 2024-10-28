Casper College to host free recital Tuesday, to feature renowned pianist and clarinetist

CASPER, Wyo. — Accomplished clarinetist Dan Foster and pianist Brooks Whitmore will perform during a free recital on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Casper College, beginning at 7 p.m. The two will perform works from composers including Cavallini, Stravinsky, Chopin and Brahms, among others.

The free recital will occur in the Wheeler Concert Hall in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.

Foster began playing the clarinet at the age of 10 and, while still in high school, won multiple concerto competitions. He earned a music scholarship at the University of Northern Colorado, where he became the first undergraduate to win the prestigious Angie Southard Award. He has performed internationally, touring with orchestras and bands throughout the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Whitmore received degrees in piano performance from the universities of Wisconsin, Illinois and Texas. At Texas, he received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree. He has accompanied complete operatic productions of Donizetti’s “L’Elisir d’Amore” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” sponsored by Viva La Musica in Ajijic, Guadalajara, Mexico; accompanied the University of Texas Concert Chorale in rehearsals, tours and concerts throughout the U.S. and Europe; and participated in the International Piano Workshop in Graz, Austria, and the “Association Cavaillé-Coll” Study Days in Paris, France.