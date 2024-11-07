Natrona County schools invite veterans to be honored

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County schools have announced a series of events to honor veterans on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

CY Middle School will host a Veterans Day Celebration on Monday. Veterans are invited to the CY Middle School Library at 8 a.m. for a hospitality hour of coffee and pastries. A celebration will take place in the Commons at 9 a.m. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to the CY Middle School Office at 307-253-2700.

Dean Morgan Middle School will host a Veterans Day Celebration on Monday at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place in the Main Gym, where the Dean Morgan band, choir, orchestra and American Sign Language students will perform. Veterans are invited to attend and are asked to email Erin Zavodny at erin_zavodny@natronaschools.org with their name, branch and years of service.

Centennial Middle School will host a Veterans Day Celebration on Monday starting at 8:30 a.m. Veterans are invited to attend for coffee and cinnamon rolls at 8 a.m. in the library. Veterans are asked to RSVP by calling the Centennial Middle School Office at 307-253-2900.