Natrona County School District Holding a Practice Run for First-Time Bus Riders

The Natrona County School District Transportation Department will be holding a practice run for first-time (i.e., kindergarten, new to NCSD) bus riders on Friday, August 23rd, 2024.

Important Information About the Practice Run! Transportation will pick up the parent and student at the student's AM bus stop at the AM pick-up time.

Buses will then go to the NCSD Bus Hub. From there, the student and their parent/guardian will transfer to their designated bus to travel to the student’s school.

Parents and students will not get off the bus at the school. The bus will then reverse the route back to the hub, where parents and students will follow the student's PM route back to the PM Bus Stop.

The practice run is only for elementary first-time transportation students.

A parent/guardian must accompany the student.

This is only for the Casper area buses and will not include Alcova, Midwest, Poison Spider, and outlying areas.

For questions about route times, stops, or registration, please contact NCSD Transportation at 253-5283.