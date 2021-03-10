Natrona County School District Declares Snow Day

Natrona County School District on Wednesday morning will close all buildings and cease operations for the day thanks to a winter storm.

"Based on careful examination of current transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow and hazardous blizzard-like conditions throughout the day, NCSD schools and district offices will be closed today."

All school buildings and district facilities will be closed.

Bus routes will not run and all other district activities have canceled.