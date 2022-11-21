Natrona County School District Auctioning Buses, Gym Equipment, and More

Still looking for a unique Christmas gift for the hard-to-shop for friends in your life?

If you're in the market for an old bingo machine, you're in luck!

The Natrona County School District is auctioning off a ton of stuff, including: a tractor, ping pong tables, wrestling mats, bookshelves, microscopes...and so much more!

There's a little over 6 days to make a bid online.

Get our free mobile app

"Items will not be available to view until the auction opens on November 17. The items listed are believed to be accurate but not guaranteed. All items as sold as is."

Casper College Geoscience Club, Natural Science Fair