Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/8/24–8/9/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them.

The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the arrests made in a given time period.

The log does not contain information for juvenile offenders, suspects recommended for charges of a sexual nature, or information for persons arrested in Natrona County who have bonded or bailed out of the detention center before law enforcement releases the information.

All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.

Recent Arrests

Federico Gomez, 36 – DWUI

Joshua Kincaid, 35 – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Open Container, Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked

Joseph Green, 29 – Possession of a Controlled Substance: Plant: 3 Ounces or Less

Wade Gray, 44 – District Court Bench Warrant, Defrauding Drug and Alcohol Test

Noah Webb, 20 – Courtesy Hold/Other Agency

Chance Harmon, 31 – Courtesy Hold/Other Agency

Matthew Reynolds, 41 – Courtesy Hold/Other Agency

Darius Cooper, 38 – Courtesy Hold/Other Agency

Dawn Jackson, 40 – Domestic Battery

Steve Knox, 54 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Dante Allison, 24 – Hold for Probation and Parole

Marcus Brown, 45 – Public Intoxication Prohibited

Salvador Padilla, 29 – NCIC Hit

Amber Bodurtha, 28 – Failure to Comply

John Webster, 45 – Failure to Comply

Joshua Archuleta, 36 – DUI, Interference with a Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, Driving Without Interlock Device, Expired Temporary License Permits as Defined, Compulsory Auto Insurance

Lucas Matos Dos Santos, 24 – Trespassing, Disturbing the Peace