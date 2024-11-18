Natrona County, national gas prices continue decline ahead of Thanksgiving

CASPER, Wyo. — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline both nationally and at home in Natrona County fell again last week.

Nationally, the average fell just 0.7 cents to $3.02 today, the lowest level since May 2021, according to GasBuddy data. It’s the fifth straight week the national average has fallen, bringing it down 15.2 cents from a month ago. It’s 27.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has declined 0.4 cents in the last week to stand at $3.516 per gallon.

“Several states saw gas prices jump or ‘cycle’ last week, a behavior in which gas prices climb significantly after falling below a station’s replacement price. This led the national average to see little meaningful change from last week, with many states experiencing a slow decline, offsetting the few states that did see big jumps,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“However, the good news is that those states that saw large jumps last week will likely see some of the biggest declines at the pump this week, paving the way for the national average to fall, potentially below $3 per gallon, just in time for Thanksgiving, with GasBuddy tracking 28 states already below that level.”

On Monday, AAA reported the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline at $3.07 per gallon, down 1 cent from last week. Wyoming’s average is $3.04, down 7 cents from last week. Natrona County’s average of $2.80, down 7 cents, is now the second cheapest in the state, according to AAA. Albany County has the cheapest average at $2.79, followed by Weston County at $2.85 per gallon.

(AAA graphic) The cheapest fuel in Natrona County on Monday was $2.69 at Ridley’s Family Market, 300 SE Wyoming Blvd., followed by $2.70 at Sam’s Club, 4600 E. 2nd St., according to GasBuddy reports.

Also included in GasBuddy’s report:

OIL PRICES

After falling to the lowest level in months, oil prices crept up in early Monday trade as Russia launched fresh attacks on Ukraine, the largest in months, causing significant damage to Ukraine’s power system. In early trade, a barrel of WTI crude oil was up 45 cents to $67.47 per barrel, down from last week’s $68.75 per barrel start. Brent crude oil was also trading higher, up 61 cents to $71.65 per barrel, down slightly from last week’s $72.34 per barrel start. While attention was on Russia’s attack on Ukraine, concerns were rising about demand in China once again, with the potential of an oil surplus in 2025 continuing to mount. OIL AND REFINED PRODUCTS

Last week’s report from the EIA showed a 2.1 million barrel rise in U.S. oil inventories, which is 4% below the seasonal five-year average, while the SPR added 600,000 barrels, and stands 10.4% above last year’s level. Domestic crude oil production nudged 100,000bpd lower to 13.4 million. Gasoline inventories fell by a significant 4.4 million barrels and stand down nearly 9 million from a year ago, while distillate inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels. Refinery utilization rose by 0.9 percentage points to reach 91.4% as refiners complete their fall maintenance. FUEL DEMAND

GasBuddy’s fuel demand metrics that come from the transactional information from the Pay with GasBuddy™ fuel card will be temporarily discontinued as GasBuddy prepares to launch some exciting improvements and changes. We hope to make the information available down the road again. GAS PRICE TRENDS The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $2.89 per gallon, down 10 cents from last week, followed by $2.99, $2.79, $3.09, and $3.19 rounding out the top five most common prices. The median U.S. gas price is $2.91 per gallon, unchanged from last week and about 11 cents lower than the national average. The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.19 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.44 per gallon. The states with the lowest average prices: Oklahoma ($2.50), Mississippi ($2.59), Texas ($2.60). The states with the highest average prices: Hawaii ($4.52), California ($4.38), and Washington ($3.91). Biggest weekly changes: Delaware (+16.8¢), Maryland (+14.4¢), Colorado (-12.6¢), New Mexico (-11.3¢), Indiana (+9.8¢) DIESEL PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. diesel price stood at $3.49 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $3.39, $3.59, $3.29, and $3.19 rounding out the top five most common prices. The median U.S. diesel price is $3.43 per gallon, up 1 cent from last week and about 8 cents lower than the national average for diesel. Diesel prices at the top 10% of stations in the country average $4.37 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.89 per gallon. The states with the lowest average diesel prices: Oklahoma ($3.01), Texas ($3.03), and Mississippi ($3.11). The states with the highest average diesel prices: Hawaii ($5.28), California ($4.80), and Washington ($4.31). Biggest weekly changes: Colorado (-10.0¢), Utah (-7.9¢), New Mexico (-7.7¢), South Carolina (-7.6¢), Montana (-5.4¢).