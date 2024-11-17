Metro Animal Shelter extends closure following second Parvo case

CASPER, Wyo. — After a confirmed Parvo case temporarily closed down the Metro Animal Shelter earlier this month, a second case of the canine virus recently forced the shelter to extend its closure.

In a release, the shelter stated that the second case of Parvo appeared on Thursday, prompting it to extend its closure until Friday, Nov. 22. Originally, the shelter had planned to reopen on Nov. 17.

Since the diagnosis on Thursday, the shelter reports that it has not seen any other dogs showing signs of Parvo, and most of the shelter’s population has had their second dose of the Parvo vaccine.

Parvo is a highly infectious virus that affects dogs. Its symptoms include lethargy, loss of appetite, vomiting, severe diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating and fever or low body temperature. If left untreated, Parvo can be fatal in canines.

People in need of shelter services can still call 307-235-8398. Animal protection officers can be reached at 307-235-8278, ext. 3.