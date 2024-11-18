Late Casper Physician Samuel J. Vigneri Honored with Scholarship

Casper College news release by By: Lisa S. Icenogle:

The Dr. Samuel J. Vigneri Healthcare Scholarship has been established in memory of well-known Casper OB-GYN physician Samuel J. Vigneri, who unexpectedly died in September.

Established by his widow, Stacia, the endowed scholarship is “ … to help students majoring in health care receive a good education and go on to help people with their health like Sam did,” she said.

The scholarship will be awarded for both the fall and spring semesters. Students must have a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA to qualify. Each applicant must be enrolled in at least six credit hours in a healthcare field and must be a Wyoming resident.

“Casper College was very influential in Sam’s health care career. He attended Casper College, received an Associate of Science degree in biology, and felt he had received an excellent education here,” Stacia added.

To donate to Dr. Sam Vigneri’s scholarship, please send a check to the Casper College Foundation, 125 College Dr., Casper, WY 82601 or go here.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go to caspercollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships/foundation-institution.

