Five of Wyoming’s Nasty Pests Trying to Get into Your Home this Winter
As the days get shorter and colder, winter pests, including invasive species, are settling into homes across the United States as they seek shelter ahead of winter.
While pests like rodents and cockroaches are well-known by homeowners, others can be just as troublesome, often with less awareness about the threats they pose and their impact on existing ecosystems.
Some species, such as ticks and red fire ants, can be a health concern.
These guys can rapidly take over new environments, disrupting nature and causing concern for both entomologists and pest control. Some species are less harmful than others, but it’s important that homeowners to be informed about each one. This awareness helps prevent unnecessary alarm and ensures homeowners are prepared if a species does become a threat.
5 Potentially Dangerous Pests to Keep Out of Your House
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
