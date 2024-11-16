Obituaries: Downer; Horton

David Ralston Downer: 1948 – 2024

David Ralston Downer, 76, of Casper, Wyoming passed away at Shepherd of the Valley Rehabilitation and Wellness on November 13, 2024. Cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time. A private gathering will be planned for a future date.

Born July 17, 1948 in Bentonville, Arkansas, Dave was the son of Frank Leslie Downer and Rena Mae (DeVeny) Downer. When he was very young, the family relocated to Bethalto, Illinois where he was raised. He spoke fondly of his time growing up, riding bikes, delivering newspapers, and spending time with his siblings. He graduated from high school in 1967 and was drafted into the US Army in 1968 where he served in Vietnam as a Radio Teletype Operator. When he returned home from the Army he took a few classes at Southern Illinois University and wandered around a bit before deciding to try his luck out west in Wyoming.

He settled for a time in Worland, Wyoming marrying Nancy (Staley) in June of 1979, becoming a step-dad to her two children from a previous marriage, and eventually welcoming a daughter of his own in 1980. Dave worked as a truck driver for Halliburton, Transystems, and many other local companies in the Worland area over the years. After he and Nancy divorced in 1991, he adopted a rather nomadic lifestyle, working seasonal jobs in Yellowstone, and driving a garbage truck in Death Valley National Park in California. From there he moved on to the St. George, Utah area before finally returning to Wyoming where he ultimately landed in Casper where he worked as a driver for Avis/Budget rental cars, retrieving rental vehicles from airports around Wyoming and Denver.

He loved nature and animals and could find something interesting in the most barren-looking scene. He was fascinated by jumping spiders and could spend hours just observing a tiny spider hunting for her next meal. He drew maps and house plans and wild ape-men. He doodled cartoons and illustrations. He wrote stories and songs. He kept up with technology better than many of his generation, spending lots of time keeping up with family and friends on Facebook, and watching nature videos on YouTube. He liked cheeseburgers, Reese’s cups, and an ice cold can of Pepsi. He enjoyed country music, NASCAR, and evolutionary science.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Robin (Lester) McCormick of Riverton, Wyoming; brother, Larry (Linda) Downer of Shipman, Illinois; sister, Bonnie (Mike) Smith of Spring Hill, Florida; and sister, Tina (Keith) Swafford of Agra, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Les Downer, Benjamin Steve Downer, and Kevin Downer.

Sharon Ann Horton: 1946 – 2024

Sharon, a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, and esteemed member of our community, peacefully departed this life on November 10, 2024 at the age of 78 after a fierce battle of cancer. Her compassionate heart left a profound impact on all who encountered her, as she embodied kindness and strength, serving as a guiding light for family, friends, and the broader community.

Known for her unwavering faith, Sharon faced life’s challenges and blessings with grace, sharing her belief in love and service with those around her. Her devotion to her children and grandchildren brought her immense joy, as she enriched their lives with warmth, wisdom, and unconditional love. Sharon’s commitment to community service was evident in her roles as a CASA advocate and Meals on Wheels driver, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and kindness that will endure in the hearts of those who knew her.

When Sharon wasn’t cheering at her grandchildren’s events, she loved spending time outdoors. Whether it was camping under the stars or traveling to new places, she always found joy in the natural world. She also shared her passion for music, theater, and art by taking her grandchildren along to enjoy these experiences with her.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Ron; her children: Jak (Stoni) Hollinger and Tamara (Steve) Hawk; Ron’s children, Frosty (Jill) Horton and Sheila Horton; grandchildren: Kylie (Kody) Gibson, Hadlee, Hayden, and Hudsen Hollinger; Adam, Aaric, and Andee Hawk; Ellie and Jude Horton; great-grandchildren: Kayl, Kooper, and Knox Gibson; her sister, Marylee (Mike) Bell; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Wilfred and Eileen Longpre; and her first husband, John “Jack” Hollinger.

Although she has departed, her memory and spirit will forever resonate with those she cherished and influenced.

Rosary will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 1401 CY Avenue, Casper, WY, 82604. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. A light reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to CASA or Meals on Wheels in her memory, ensuring her legacy of generosity and care continues.