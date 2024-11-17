Game and Fish to host mule deer community conversation in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting the public to a public information meeting about mule deer conservation efforts throughout the state on Dec. 6. The community event is scheduled for 6–8 p.m. at the Casper Game and Fish Regional Office, 3030 Energy Lane.

This is one of a series of talks that the department will be hosting throughout Wyoming in the coming months.

These discussions are intended to offer an opportunity for the public to engage directly with Game and Fish, share insights and discuss the future of Wyoming’s mule deer management.

Local wildlife biologists and game wardens will ​be available to discuss various aspects of mule deer management and conservation. Participants are invited to share their opinions on the future of mule deer, explore both statewide and regional challenges and have the opportunity to share their perspectives on local mule deer herds.

“These meetings are intended to provide the public with an opportunity to directly engage with local wildlife managers regarding mule deer conservation and management,” Deputy Chief of Wildlife Justin Binfet said.