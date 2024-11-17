Snow showers expected Monday night in Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-area residents may see some snowfall on Monday as the coming week gets underway, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

The NWS in Riverton reports that Monday will begin partly sunny, with a high temperature near 46 degrees. It should also be a windy day, with southwest winds of 22–29 mph, and possible gusts of up to 40 mph.

Snow showers will become likely after sundown, with the NWS in Riverton reporting a 60% chance of scattered showers primarily before 11 p.m. The night skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

The snowfall could continue into Tuesday morning, as the NWS in Riverton also calls for a 20% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m.. As the day unfolds, though, skies are likely to clear as temperatures rise to a chilly high temperature of 35 degrees.

Wind gusts of nearly 30 mph are likely for Tuesday, according to the NWS in Riverton.