UW Cross-Country earns at-large bid to NCAA Championships

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming men’s cross-country program received an at-large bid to the 2024 NCAA Division I Cross-Country Championships, the NCAA announced on Saturday.

This marks just the seventh time the Cowboys will run at the championships as a team and their first time back since 2018, when they finished 12th.

The Cowboys finished sixth at the NCAA Mountain Regional on Friday with 185 points. Junior Jacob White was the first to cross the line for Wyoming with a time of 29:43.2 for 19th overall. The scoring five finished 19–32–37–43–54, with two others coming in 68th and 73rd.

Six teams — BYU, Colorado, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State and Wyoming — were all selected from the Mountain region to run at the championships. Only the Mountain and Southeast regions had six teams selected. The West region had four teams; the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions had three teams each; and the Northeast, South and South Central regions only had two.