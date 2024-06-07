Natrona County Man Sentenced To 13.5-15 Years For Sexual Assault

A Natrona County was sentenced to prison for 13.5 to 15 years for sexually assaulting a coworker last year. He will have 172 days credit for time served already.

Edward Charles Foster earlier pled guilty to sexual assault in the third degree in exchange for other related charges being dropped. He was originally charged with sexual assult in the first degree, a felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.

Foster's Public Defender Dylan Rosalez noted that his client was drunk at the time of the crime, which he argued is a mitigating factor.

The prosecuting attorney, Brandon Rosty, noted Foster's criminal history as aggravating factors.

Foster pleaded guilty to a burglary charge last year in Natrona County. He has been charged with arson, burglary, and bail jumping before that, and in 1999 he was convicted for sexual assault.

Further, Foster was on probation out of Wisconsin at the time of the incident.

In a written statement to the court, the victim said it took months of therapy to recover from what happened. "The feeling of being dirty, no amount of showers could wash away."

The assault was reported at Wyoming Medical Center on June 11, 2023. The victim told police she had offered to give a coworker a ride home after work. As Foster arrived at his house, he allegedly refused to get out of her car.

She made the choice to allow Foster to stay the night at her house. As they drove, Foster allegedly put his hand on her leg multiple times, even though she asked him to stop repeatedly.

She later told investigators she felt "Obligated" to let him stay the night because he was a coworker and the owner of her place of employment was a friend.

Once they arrived at her place, she told Foster he could sleep in the living room. Then she went into her room and barricaded the door with a dresser and fireplace to prevent Foster from entering.

The victim told police she fell asleep, but allegedly woke up to her dog growling. She said Foster was kneeling next to her bed and her pants were pulled down. In her police statement, the victim admitted she had been drinking that night and did not fully understand what had happened until later in the day, when she made the report.

Lab testing later affirmed that Foster's DNA was present on the victim's underwear.

