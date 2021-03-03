Natrona County Man Charged With 7 Sex Abuse Crimes

A 21-year-old Natrona County man is facing seven sexual abuse charges for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

Jacob Andrew Dudley is charged with a single count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of children and a single count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Additionally, Dudley is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Dudley is simply identified by his initials in charging documents.

According to a heavily redacted affidavit of probable cause, a woman contacted the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 1 and said her daughter had been sexually abused.

Through the course of their investigation, sheriff's deputies learned that Dudley had sex with the 14-year-old victim in a truck on January 17. The following day, court documents allege Dudley and the girl had sex inside a residence in Natrona County.

Court documents further allege that Dudley sexually abused the girl in February 2019 when she was 11 and he was 19.

According to court documents, investigators say there were times when Dudley gave her marijuana during the summer of 2020.

The affidavit states that investigators spoke with Dudley on Feb. 12, though the details of that interview are not stated in the affidavit.

Dudley has not yet had a preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court, where a judge will determine if enough evidence exists to send the charges to District Court.

If convicted of all charges, Dudley could face decades behind bars.