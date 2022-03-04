Natrona County Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Two Girls

A Natrona County man is accused of sexually abusing two girls over the course of four years.

Thomas P. Byram is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and four counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Get our free mobile app

He has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges. If convicted, he could face decades behind bars.

Court documents state the two victims were born in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

Charging documents allege that the abuse occurred from January 2015 through January 2019.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office handled the investigation.

A heavily redacted affidavit of probable cause alleges that the two girls told investigators that a man touched their "private area" on multiple occasions. Additionally, the girls told investigators that a man placed their hands on his genitals.

Second-degree sexual assault is punishable by up to 20 years behind bars.

Third-degree sexual assault is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.