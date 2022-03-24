Natrona County Man Accused Of Drunkenly Pointing Gun In Woman’s Face

A Natrona County man is facing an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly pointed a revolver in a woman's face.

Wayne Thomas Tasler allegedly told Natrona County Sheriff's deputies that he brandished the gun because "I felt like it" and "she pissed me off."

Tasler is charged with a single count of aggravated assault. He could face up to 10 years behind bars if convicted. He has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, deputies were called to a residence on Schlager Road on March 4 for a reported weapons offense. Specifically, a woman called dispatchers and reported that Tasler pointed a gun at her and was intoxicated.

When deputies arrived, they set up a perimeter around the house and contacted the woman, who was distraught.

The affidavit states the woman told deputies Tasler had been drinking excessively for the past two weeks and had been drinking all day on March 4.

According to the affidavit, the woman reported Tasler pointed a black revolver in her face before pushing her into a chair. She also told deputies that she could see down the barrel of the gun during the incident.

Deputies noted that the front door to the residence was open but they could only see a short distance into the entryway. A sheriff's deputy used a patrol vehicle's PA system to convince Tasler to leave the residence.

After roughly 20 minutes, Tasler, came out of the residence wearing only a short-sleeved shirt and underwear. Authorities say Tasler ignored commands to put his hands in the air and, instead, sat down in a chair.

The affidavit states Tasler told deputies he no longer had the gun and it was in the bedroom at the foot of the bed.

When deputies spoke with Tasler about the incident, he reportedly said he and the woman "had a little discussion."

Asked why he had the gun out, Tasler allegedly told investigators, "I was going to stick it up her a** and blow it away."

Court documents state Tasler said he'd had roughly a 1/2 gallon of Candian Lord Calvert to drink the day of the incident. Deputies noted Tasler appeared to have difficulty talking throughout the conversation and "continually made nonsensical statements."

Tasler then gave deputies permission to go inside his home and retrieve the handgun, a Smith & Wesson Model .41 Rem. Mag. Then he was arrested and taken to the Natrona County Detention Center, court documents state.