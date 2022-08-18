Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes.

Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson told Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen that Harrington faces two misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana and using a controlled substance.

On May 26, Nelson said Harrington allegedly committed three felonies: aggravated assault, which is punishable by up to10 years imprisonment; aggravated burglary, which is punishable by between five years and 25 years imprisonment; and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, which is punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

In the most recent incident, Harrington went to the residence of a known Casper marijuana dealer to rob him. When he arrived, a young woman was there, Nelson said, citing the charging documents that weren't yet available as of Thursday afternoon.

Harrington was armed with a loaded AR-15 rifle with an extended drum magazine and pointed it at the young woman, he said.

Soon after that incident, Harrington violated his bond conditions for previous crimes by fleeing to Colorado, Nelson said.

In June, the Casper Police Department announced it was offering a reward to anyone who had information about his whereabouts.

Earlier this month, Harrington was located and taken into custody in the Denver area, Nelson said. (A Casper Police Department press release on Aug. 5 said he was arrested in Weld County, Colorado.)

On Aug. 1, an accomplice of Harrington's, 18-year-old A'Dan Monroe, was charged in Circuit Court with aggravated burglary, as well as conspiracy to commit burglary.

Nelson said the state views Harrington as a felon with a high risk for committing other crimes, so Nelson asked Christensen to set his bond at $1,000 cash only for the misdemeanors and $250,000 cash only for the felony charges.

Christensen agreed with the recommendation of $1,000 for the misdemeanor charges, but reduced Nelson's request to $100,000 cash only for the felony charges. Christensen also ordered Harrington to have no contact with any co-defendants.

If Harrington doesn't bond out, he will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days during which the state will present evidence that crimes were committed and Harrington committed them. If a judge agrees, Harrington will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

