Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado

Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado.

That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday.

Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary.

"Harrington has multiple warrants for crimes he has alleged to commit in our community," the release from CPD stated. "A previous press release from our department asked for information regarding his location, and we thank our community for the many tips we received while attempting to peacefully locate Harrington."

On Monday, an accomplice of Harrington's, 18-year-old A'Dan Monroe was charged in Circuit Court with Aggravated Burglary, as well as Conspiracy to Commit Burglary.

In June, the Casper Police Department asked for the community's assistance in tracking down Harrington.

