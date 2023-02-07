Casper Man Sentenced to 8 – 10 Years for Aggravated Assault, Burglary

A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded M-16 rifle at a woman during a drug heist was sentenced to 8- to- 10 years imprisonment.

Antonio David Harrington, born in 2002, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri Johnson.

Harrington was initially arrested in Colorado and brought before Natrona County Circuit Court last August where he heard the following charges:

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Burglary

Possession of a Deadly Weapon with Unlawful Intent

An 18-year-old accomplice, A'Dan Monroe, was charged earlier that month in Circuit Court for aggravated burglary, as well as conspiracy to commit burglary.

In a plea agreement with the state, Harrington agreed to a maximum penalty of 10 years for the first two charges, with the third charge dropped.

Prosecuting attorney Blayne Nelson said that Harrington was not a good candidate for probation, nor is he a qualified offender.

"Harrington shows low accountability [for his actions] and blames drinking and marijuana."

Nelson continued that Harrington's social media appears to glorify gang life with pictures of guns and signs. He shows "a degree of pride and joy of this life of harm and hazard."

"The state believes the overall seriousness of the offense means greater punishment is necessary."

In District Court today his Public Defender Joseph Cole argued that other cases have come before the court where shots were fired. Cole acknowledged that Harrington made a threat, but that there were no bullets discharged into the community.

"This was not one of those aggravated assault cases where there was a drive-by shooting" said Cole. "He is a young man. He decided to take a walk on the wild side."

Cole continued that a prison sentence would only further his relationships with others who glorify gang life and put him out on the wrong side.

Harrington read a letter of apology to the court. He stated that he knows the related-incident could've ended horrifically and he is willing to do whatever is necessary to make the changes to become a better man.

Judge Johnson said that probation is not appropriate in this case as it "unduly depreciates the seriousness of the offense."

She sentenced him to 8- to- 10 years imprisonment for both charges to run concurrent, with 180 days credit for time served.

She recommended him for the youthful offender treatment program, but added that it is not a guarantee that participating in the program will reduce Harrington's sentence.