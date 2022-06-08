Casper Police Offering Reward For Information On Wanted Criminal

The Casper Police Department recently requested the public's help in tracking down a wanted criminal.

Antonio Harrington, a local man, is wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. He is 20 years old, standing at about 5'10 and weighing 170 pounds.

"If you have information pertaining to his location, please call the Casper Police Department Investigative Services Division at 307-235-7517," a social media post from the CPD stated. "Reports can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com. Reports made through Crime Stoppers that lead to a successful arrest and prosecution are eligible for a monetary reward."

