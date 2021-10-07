Natrona County High School Received Bomb Threat

Tanya Southerland with the Natrona County School District announced on Thursday that Natrona County High School received a bomb threat at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Southerland stated that upon news of the threat, students and staff were immediately evacuated from the building. First responders arrived immediately.

"When such a report us received, a thorough and expert investigation and analysis of the building occurs to ensure the safety of all students and staff," Southerland wrote. "As such, students and staff were not able to return to the building."

Southerland said that law enforcement provided an all-clear for operations to resume as normal, and the Casper Police Department said they believe the threat is unfounded.

Classes at NCHS were dismissed at 3:20 p.m. but, after a small bit of uncertainty, all after-school events and activities have resumed normal operations.

"We greatly appreciate our law enforcement partners for their immediate response and professional policing services," Southerland stated. "Thank you to our students, staff, and community for your patience and understanding as we worked to ensure the safety of all. The law enforcement investigation is ongoing into the reported threat. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278."