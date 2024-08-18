Natrona County health and food inspections (8/12/24–8/18/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Aug. 12, 2024

Loaf ‘N Jug #127

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Moonlight Liquors

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Poncho’s Mexican Food

Violations: 4 (2 priority, 3 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “The floor of the walk-in has standing water in it and is being used for cold storage of food.”

Pho Saigon Noodle

Violations: 23 (10 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Person in charge is unable to demonstrate knowledge of the regulations to the regulatory authority representative.”

Salvation Army Mobile Unit

Violations: 2 (priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “All coolers in the unit were significantly above 41F. This could be due to them not working or to not having been on long enough.”

Stinker Stores CO, #318

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

VFW Post #9439

Violations: 2 (priority, corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “The liver and other meat products from Pat’s that is labeled not for sale and is a custom meat is not from an approved food consumption in a licensed facility.”

Aug. 13, 2024

Casper Inn (Holiday Inn) Food Service

Violations: 6 (3 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “The nonfood contact surfaces of fryers, coolers, racks; especially touch surfaces, such as handles, are coated with debris and grime.”

C’mon Inn Food Service

Violations: 9 (6 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Person in charge is unable to demonstrate knowledge of the regulations to the regulatory authority representative.”

Loaf ‘N Jug #103

Violations: 4 (2 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Cloths used for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces are not being held in santizer solution between uses.”

Metro Coffee Company Centennial Hills

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints.”

Aug. 14, 2024

Casper Country Club

Violations: 6 (4 priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “When tested, no sanitizer or a low concentration of chemical sanitizer was found in the wiping cloth bucket storing wiping cloths used on food contact surfaces.”

Casper Country Club Snack Bar

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Flies and wasps present in food/beverage preparation areas.”

Johnny J’s

Violations: 6 (4 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “There is an excessive amount of bread crumbs in the bottom of the right grill drawer. There is standing water on the floor of cooler across from the fryer, The wire shelves of the big prep unit have old food built up on them.”

North Platte Lodge Food Service

Violations: 4 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Fagor refrigerator was overstocked and is not sufficient in number or capacity to meet the food storage demands of the establishment.”

Scarlow’s Gallery

Violations: 2 (1 priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Cottage foods (baked goods) sold without label alerting consumers of food source.”

Aug. 15, 2024

Crazy Rainbow Fly Fishing

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Aug. 16, 2024

Casper Boat Club

Violations: 3 (2 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Employees observed working in the food service area without proper hair restraints.”

Casper Water Ski Club

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 1 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Replace door sweeps when you see daylight.”

Loaf ‘N Jug #105

Violations: 3 (priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Comments: “Bullet display temperature was 53.5 degrees F; above required temperature.”