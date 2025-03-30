Natrona County health and food inspections (3/24/25–3/30/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

March 24, 2025

Quality Inn & Suites

Violations: 3 (corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Food and hair debris under bed.”

Courtyard By Marriott

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

March 26, 2025

Whiskey Butter

Violations: 7 (6 priority, 7 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “Chlorine sanitizing solution used in the 3-compartment sink was not at an acceptable concentration.”

Amanda’s Kid Cave

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

March 27, 2025

Chopstix Asian Bistro

Violations: 10 (5 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Comments: “There is no thermometer for monitoring the cooling temperature of foods.”