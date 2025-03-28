Cleanup continues early Friday on Casper Mountain Road rockslide

CASPER, Wyo. — A rockslide on Thursday afternoon closed one lane of traffic on Casper Mountain Road.

According to a social media post by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the rockslide was located below lookout point. Traffic was slowed and diverted around the slide until the road was cleared at around 6:45 p.m. A social media post in a Casper Mountain residents group first mentioned the rockslide just after 5 p.m.

Photos submitted to Oil City News from readers showed rocks mainly piled on the southbound lane. There were no reported injuries or vehicle damage.

The sheriff’s office said WYDOT will be working on the site early Friday, and reminded drivers to use caution and to be prepared for slowing traffic.

loading...

A rockslide is seen blocking part of Casper Mountain Road on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Courtesy Natrona County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

Wyoming National Guard Prepares for Wildfire Season “When fire season begins, seeing our aircraft on the flight line means we’re ready to assist wherever needed,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Valine of the Cowboy Guard.



Airmen from the Wyoming Air National Guard teamed up with the California Air National Guard for MAFFS training in Arizona!

This crucial exercise ensures our crews stay sharp in aerial firefighting, ready to support the U.S. Forest Service when wildfires strike. From low-altitude drops to operating at max weight in tough terrain, this training pushes our aircrews to the limit.

Fort Huachuca, AZ | Feb. 13-15, 2025

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM