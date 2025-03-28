Cleanup continues early Friday on Casper Mountain Road rockslide
CASPER, Wyo. — A rockslide on Thursday afternoon closed one lane of traffic on Casper Mountain Road.
According to a social media post by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the rockslide was located below lookout point. Traffic was slowed and diverted around the slide until the road was cleared at around 6:45 p.m. A social media post in a Casper Mountain residents group first mentioned the rockslide just after 5 p.m.
Photos submitted to Oil City News from readers showed rocks mainly piled on the southbound lane. There were no reported injuries or vehicle damage.
The sheriff’s office said WYDOT will be working on the site early Friday, and reminded drivers to use caution and to be prepared for slowing traffic.
Wyoming National Guard Prepares for Wildfire Season
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM