Woman faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in drug conspiracy

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper woman is facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy in Natrona County.

Sarah Marie Lujan, 44, told Judge Kerri Johnson on Friday that she had made a connection between a co-conspirator and a source of supply in Greeley, Colorado.

Lujan was arrested with three others after Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents monitored their travel to Colorado on Jan. 9 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop as they returned on Interstate 25 near Glenrock, according to the charging document.

Carlos Salazar, a Riverton resident referred to as “Bones” in some text threads, allegedly sped away and reached speeds of 138 mph before the vehicle was spike-stripped and came to a stop just inside the Natrona County line.

Several miles back, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper found a baggie with 98 grams of suspected methamphetamine believed to have been tossed from the window during the chase. Another baggie was found that had burst on the road and scattered its crystalline contents across the snow, Casper Police Officer and DCI Special Agent Austin Birkle said during a preliminary hearing for Barry Barrera.

Baggies, pipes, syringes and a “Bob Marley” scale were found in the vehicle, Birkle said. Lujan also had a misdemeanor amount of methamphetamine on her person, according to the affidavit. The possession charge was dropped on Friday as part of the plea agreement.

In December, agents began monitoring Joseph Barrera, Tristy Richards and David Bozeman as suspects in a methamphetamine delivery conspiracy, the affidavit said. On Dec. 18, DCI agents were tracking a phone used by J. Barrera and Richards and monitored their movements to Greeley in a vehicle allegedly stolen from one of their co-conspirators. A traffic stop was attempted in Laramie but Joseph Barrera, the driver, allegedly fled at high speeds. Richards was let out and escaped on foot until she was found the next afternoon with 20–30 fentanyl pills on her person, according to Birkle.

Barrera crashed the car into the Union Pacific Railyard and fled on foot, according to the affidavit filed in Albany County. Law enforcement found him hiding in a shed, and later found a bag with 196 grams, or about 0.4 pounds, of methamphetamine in a wooden crate just outside the shed.

The vehicle was reportedly destroyed and contained evidence tying it to the alleged robbery from Bozeman on Dec. 13.

While investigating in Albany County, agents learned about “Bones” from Riverton and the suspects’ alleged plans to meet with him to distribute methamphetamine.

Joseph Barrera has been charged in federal court. Both he and Richards are presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

After Richards and Barrera were arrested, agents were told that Joseph’s brother Barry Barrera had taken over the conspiracy in Natrona County and had traveled to Colorado for supply, Birkle said at the preliminary hearing.

“Bones” from Riverton was identified as Salazar, and agents learned he was in a relationship with Barry’s sister, Stacy Barrera. Agents learned that Lujan was in a relationship with Barry. Birkle said that agents conducted two controlled purchases from Barry Barrera, and that Lujan was present for one of them at their shared residence in Casper.

Court records give a mailing address for Lujan in Riverton.

Agents got a warrant for Salazar’s vehicle and arrested him, Lujan, Staci Barrera and Barry Barrera in the operation on Jan. 9. Barry, Staci and Salazar are presumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.