Obituaries: Steinle

Pamela Sue Steinle: 1953 – 2025

Pamela Sue (Day) Steinle, 71, passed away after a years-long battle with multiple chronic illnesses. Pam was born November 8, 1953, to Delbert L Day, Sr. and Helen (North) Day. Pam went to Pineview, East Junior High, and graduated from KWHS in 1972. She earned a BS degree from Franklin University and a master’s degree in education from the University of Wyoming. After spending the first few years as a stay-at-home mom, Pam worked for Double Eagle Petroleum and started working in the payroll office at Casper College in 1985. She worked in various roles at Casper College for 22 years before her retirement in 2007, due to health issues. Pam was key in the initiation of the Fire Science and BOCES program and loved advising non-traditional students.

Pam was married for 45 years to the love of her life, Mark R Steinle, before his passing in 2017. Together, they had one daughter, Jena J. Steinle (Jamie Smith). She is survived by two sisters, Bev Lough (Lyle) of LaJunta, Colorado and Sandie Stoltenberg (Chris) of Evansville, Wyomiing. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Steve Steinle (Vicki) and sister-in-law, Liddy Steinle (John Chaney). She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her in-laws, Robert and Elizabeth Steinle; a brother, Larry Day; and a sister, Darlene Smith.

The family would like to thank Wyoming Family Practice, Intermountain Home Health, and Central Wyoming Hospice for their excellent care of mom. Donations can be made to the Mark and Pam Steinle Scholarship in Construction and Welding in care of the Casper College Foundation, Central Wyoming Hospice, or First Christian Church.

Services will be held on Friday March 28 at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church with a reception following the service. Burial will be Saturday March 29 at 9 a.m. at Highland Cemetery for the family.