BLM seeks comment on proposed vegetation management project
CASPER, Wyo. — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a preliminary environmental assessment analyzing the Casper Field Office’s proposed Landscape Vegetation Restoration Project. The 30-day public comment period ends April 28.
The project aims to enhance vegetation management throughout the field office, including forestry and fuels, and specifically addresses the control of invasive non-native plant species. The project is designed to restore lands to healthy and dynamic ecosystems in support of the BLM’s multiple-use mandate.
More information, including relevant documents, is available on the BLM National NEPA Register.
Comments may be submitted by email, by mail, or by hand-delivery to the following address:
Attn: Joshua Jackson, Team Lead
Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office
2987 Prospector Drive
Casper, WY 82604
Comment sent via mail must be postmarked by April 28 to be considered.
