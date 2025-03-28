2025 Applications are Open for Casper Area Impact & Visit Casper Marketing Grants

Visit Casper is pleased to share that applications are open for both the Casper Area Impact (CAI) Grant and the Marketing Grant for 2025.

“These grants give us the opportunity to support the Natrona County community, while helping to strategically drive visitation to our area,” said Annette Pitts, CEO of Visit Casper.

Funded by Visit Casper and the City of Casper, the CAI grant program provides assistance for nonprofits who produce events and projects that drive economic impact, bring nonresidents to Casper and improve the quality of life for locals. In addition to funding, applicants can request in-kind services from the City of Casper. Applications for the CAI grant close May 12 at noon. Grant applications are reviewed by the committee and then approved by the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council Board of Directors.

The Marketing Grant is now in its third year and provides marketing funds to businesses that help bring tourism and nonresident travel to Natrona County. Interested parties can apply for the $2,500 grant, with 10 applicant winners being awarded $2,500 each to promote their businesses and drive visitation to Casper. Applications for the Marketing Grant are due May 2 by noon.

Local nonprofits and area businesses are invited to attend the town hall at The Lyric on April 1 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., where they can learn more about each grant, ask questions and more.

“If you’re with a local business or nonprofit organization and have been curious if these grant opportunities are a fit for you, the town hall is the perfect event to attend,” said Wayne Stewart, director of marketing and communication for Visit Casper. “All of your questions can be answered at once and we can provide insights into the grant process.”

More information about Visit Casper’s programs and grant, as well as applications, can be found at visitcasper.com/partner-resources/.

ABOUT VISIT CASPER

Visit Casper is the official destination management organization for Natrona County and is dedicated to enhancing the county’s economic base through tourism. Casper is Wyoming’s second-largest city and is known for world-class fly-fishing on the North Platte River; is the annual host for the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR); and has been named one of the top mountain towns in the country by Men’s Journal. More information can be found at www.visitcasper.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn or discover images and content with #VisitCasper.

