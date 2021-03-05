Natrona County Firefighters Continue to Help With US Vaccination Efforts

Natrona County Fire District firefighters are continuing to lend a helping hand at mass vaccination sites around the US.

Last week, the department announced that fire engineers Darin Pepple, Ryan Grigg and Eric Brandon were ordered by FEMA to work at mass vaccination sites in New York.

On Friday, the district announced that a fourth firefighter, Captain Darek Pepple, will head to Nashville to help with a mass vaccination site there.

As for the first three in New York, NCFD says they are doing well and vaccinations are going smoothly.

"These sites are said to be set up in socially vulnerable communities that New York has chosen," the fire department said last week. "State and federally run vaccination sites will be able to give up to 1,000 vaccines per site, by appointment only."