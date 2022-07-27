Natrona County Fire District sends 3 firefighters to the Sugarloaf Fire

Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) is sending three firefighters to the Sugarloaf Fire, which is on the Laramie Peak Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to the NCFD Facebook page.

This fire is approximately 396 acres, and is burning approximately 7 miles southwest of Laramie Peak and 5 miles southwest of Friend Park Campground in Albany County, Wyoming. A Complex Incident Manangement Team Type 2 will assume management this morning.

Firefighter Chris Weaver, Fire Engineer Bryan Morton and Fire Captain Heath Serres are staffing the brush truck.

An InciWeb page has been established as the official source for fire information. Updates will be shared as available.

Get our free mobile app

Natrona County Fire District Natrona County Fire District loading...

LOOK: Dramatic Photos Show Fires Near Wyoming Border The Richard Spring and Lame Deer fires near the Wyoming border threatened several communities in southern Montana. Currently, firefighters are nearing complete containment on the blazes.

