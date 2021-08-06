Natrona County Fire District Mourning Loss Of ‘Founding Father’

The Natrona County Fire District lost one of its founding fathers this week.

Friday morning, the district issued a statement on social media stating retired Fire Captain Charles "Chuck" Wutsch died suddenly.

According to the fire district, Captain Wutsch was with the Natrona County Fire Department when it was disbanded in 1992.

"[...] Chuck and the other members of the department at the time went door to door, collecting signatures, to help create what we known as the Natrona County Fire District today," the statement reads. "He was considered one of the "Founding Fathers" of the Natrona County Fire District."

Captain Wutsch retired in 2003 after serving for 25 years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

"We will miss you Wutsch," the fire district said.