Natrona County Establishments Pass Compliance Check With Flying Colors
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office last week conducted alcohol compliance checks with several local establishments.
And they all passed with flying colors.
According to a news release, the sheriff's office conducted alcohol compliance checks on December 28.
The sheriff's office reports that all eight liquor establishments passed their random check.
According to the sheriff's office, the following bars were checked and did not serve or sell alcohol to a minor:
- Prairie Schooner
- Big D Truck Stop
- Hiland Bright Spot
- Horseshoe Bar
- Lazy 8 Bar
- Sloane's General Store
- The Hanger Restaurant
- Chatters Bar
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office thanked the establishments for not selling alchol to minors.
