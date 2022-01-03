The Natrona County Sheriff's Office last week conducted alcohol compliance checks with several local establishments.

And they all passed with flying colors.

According to a news release, the sheriff's office conducted alcohol compliance checks on December 28.

The sheriff's office reports that all eight liquor establishments passed their random check.

According to the sheriff's office, the following bars were checked and did not serve or sell alcohol to a minor:

Prairie Schooner

Big D Truck Stop

Hiland Bright Spot

Horseshoe Bar

Lazy 8 Bar

Sloane's General Store

The Hanger Restaurant

Chatters Bar

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office thanked the establishments for not selling alchol to minors.