Natrona County Escapee Found Living In Shed Behind House

A man accused of not returning to the Casper Re-Entry Center last month is in custody.

In an email to reporters Thursday afternoon, Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigations Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Levi Rocky Miller was found hiding and sleeping in a shed behind a home in Casper.

Courtney said Casper Police arrested Miller at roughly 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to an initial statement, Miller, 35, checked out of the CRC in late March to go to work.

He didn't show back up.