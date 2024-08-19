Natrona County Emergency Management to Host 3rd Annual Emergency Response Expo at Crossroads Park

Natrona County Emergency Management is hosting the third annual Emergency Response Expo on Saturday, September 7th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crossroads Park.

This free, family friendly event provides an opportunity for residents of all ages to learn how their local public safety agencies are prepared to respond to emergencies in Natrona County.

Stations will be set up with live demonstrations and equipment. Our community members will see a large display of police vehicles, fire trucks, first responder gear and equipment, an appearance by safety mascot Safetypup, and more. This is a great opportunity to learn about the unique functions of emergency equipment and meet the first responders who operate them.

“Come be a part of the fun and get to know the individuals who are dedicated to supporting our community,” said Stacia Hill, Natrona County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Bring your friends and family of all ages for a day out with your local first responders!”

This year’s participating agencies include Casper Fire-EMS Department, Mills Fire Department, Casper Mountain Fire District, Evansville Fire-EMS Department, Casper Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), Bureau of Land Management High Plains District, Wyoming Life Flight, Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Resident Deputies, Natrona County Search and Rescue, Casper Police Department, Metro Animal Services, Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center, Mills Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Banner Health - Wyoming Medical Center, and American Red Cross of Wyoming.

