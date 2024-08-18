(PHOTOS) AmericInn finishes renovations, rebrands from La Quinta

CASPER, Wyo. — After rebranding from a La Quinta Inn to an AmericInn earlier this year, a local hotel recently completed some extensive renovations.

“The building had hardly been updated or improved at all before [under the former management],” general manager Tina-Murray Carter said. “Getting it up to our standards was a pretty long process.”

The hotel completely remodeled its ground floor, opening up space in the lobby and dining area and outfitting the spaces with new windows, mirrors, furniture and more. A fireplace was also installed in the lobby.

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

Security measures were added to the hotel as well, Carter said. Now, the doors to the lobby lock at 11 p.m. each night. People staying at the hotel can get in and out using their key cards. People who want to get a room late at night will still be able to do so, as a doorbell next to the interior door will allow hotel staff to buzz people in.

“Security was a big priority for us,” Carter said. “Our guests seem to really appreciate the additional safety, and people coming to rent a room after 11 haven’t seemed to mind needing to be buzzed in.”

The hotel also upgraded its pool in a major way, constructing a building around what had previously been an outdoor pool and connecting it to the rest of the hotel with a hallway.

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

“Being as close to the [North Platte River] as we are, the pool always had tons of gnats and flies everywhere. It was awful,” Carter said.

The hotel has 120 rooms, and each one was refurbished with new beds, furniture, lighting, paint and more.

“That’s the improvement I’m happiest about,” Carter said. “We want to give our guests the best stay possible, and that starts with the rooms.”

(Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

Plumbing throughout the hotel was also replaced, and new water heaters were installed.

The final piece of the rebranding was the exterior paint work, which was recently completed.

“There are a couple more little things we want to do, like updating the key card readers on the door,” Carter said, “but all the big changes are done now, and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”