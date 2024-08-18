Yellowstone warns visitors to use caution during bison mating season

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — The bison rut is in full swing, and Yellowstone National Park is reminding park visitors to exercise extreme caution around the animals.

During the bison mating period, male bison become aggressive and fight for dominance by sparring. As a result, the animals are highly unpredictable during this time and should be given even more space than usual, Yellowstone advised in a press release.

In June, an elderly visitor of Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison.