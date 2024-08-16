City employees ready for move back to renovated City Hall

CASPER, Wyo. — A renovated Casper City Hall awaits its employees as they begin the move from the Casper Business City back to their new old home. City Manager Carter Napier told the media Tuesday that the move should be complete by the end of September.

Customer service will be available throughout the move, the city said in a Facebook post on Friday. Some of the other offices will be temporarily closed or working remotely during the move.

Caspar Building Systems undertook the work under design and oversight by Stateline No. 7 Architects. The city council authorized the $5.2 million contract and approved an additional $14,000 in November. The work took a little over a year.

Napier said next project is the renovation of the Casper Business Center to become the new police headquarters. Initial project estimates had escalated last year to about $38.66 million. With only $20 million to $25 million contemplated in the budget, the city manager had instructed staff to adapt the project to fit within these financial limits.

Napier said Tuesday the current designs for were being finalized, and the project was expected to go to bid by the end of the year.

Napier said the parking lot at the Casper Business Center, which is currently mostly leased spaces, should transition to mostly public parking parking towards the end of the year.

