Brian Hoose named new Downtown Development Authority executive director

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Downtown Development Authority recently announced Brian Hoose as its new executive director. He succeeds Kevin Hawley, who had held the position for several years.

Before joining the DDA, Hoose was a program coordinator for the Unaccompanied Students Initiative, a Wyoming nonprofit dedicated to housing homeless and at-risk youth. He also brings to the DDA nearly two decades of experience in federal law enforcement with the United States Marshals Service and has his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Oregon.

Hoose is also a local small business owner with his wife Kalee.

He began his tenure in mid-July and has already made significant strides. Most importantly, he said, he looks forward to collaborating with constituents and stakeholders crucial to the authority’s operations and support and in bringing the downtown experience to all of Casper.

Among a group of finalists, Hoose was selected by the DDA Executive Committee for his attention to detail, communication and robust experience and education. Board Chair Greg Dixson said Hoose’s qualifications stood out in the selection process.

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024 Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)