Annual ‘Roll and Read’ event to help families prepare for coming school year

CASPER, Wyo. — The start of the 2024-25 school year is fast approaching, and the annual Roll and Read back-to-school event will help ensure local families have everything they need to start the school year off right.

The event, scheduled for Aug, 24 from 10 a.m. to noon, is hosted by local organizations like Community Action Partnership, the Mercer Family Resource Center, the Natrona County Library, Seton House and Parents as Teachers. The event will take place at Mathew Campfield Park, 1219 North Beech St.

The free event will allow families to pick up school supplies, backpacks, books, clothes and more. There will also be games and activities to keep all ages entertained; a station for decorating bicycles, skateboards, strollers and more; and a story walk through the park for families to enjoy.

This marks the seventh year that community organizations have hosted the free event.