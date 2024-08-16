Casper man pleads not guilty to 8 child sexual abuse/materials charges

CASPER, Wyo. — A man living in Casper pleaded not guilty to possession of child sexual abuse materials–related crimes last week during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court.

Angel Andres Jurado-Brisano, born in 1999, pleaded not guilty to the following eight counts that occurred between Nov. 13, 2023, and May 14, 2024, according to the June 25 amended information:

Three counts of sexual exploitation of children (“manufacture, generate, receive, distribute, reproduce, deliver or possess with the intent to deliver, including through digital or electronic means any child pornography”), punishable by five to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Five counts of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child pornography), punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

The case remains under investigation.

The case started Dec. 7, when the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about child sexual abuse materials advising that the suspect may live in the Casper area. Other tips followed from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On March 14, a DCI agent obtained and executed a search warrant on a Kik/Media Lab account and found about 100 visually unique files, 81 of which were video files, some up to 2 minutes long. The files portrayed infants, toddlers, bestiality and sadomasochism. Some of the images showed children who were crying and some featured two adults with a prepubescent child. Some of the IP addresses were located in Germany, Denmark and Russia.

Another search found 408 files including 353 images and 35 of video files.

Jurado-Brisano worked for an oil and gas measurement company that worked in the western United States, and that company leased an apartment. A DCI agent obtained a list of employees who lived there and narrowed the possible suspects to Jurado-Brisano.

On May 10, law enforcement executed search warrants on Jurado-Brisano’s person, apartment and pickup. He signed a waiver after being advised of his constitutional rights.

Jurado-Brisano said he used the social media application Kik since his early teen years and had uploaded nude images of himself as a minor. He would interact with other Kik users in sexual roleplay during which he would pretend to be a child seeking to be sexually victimized by an adults, he told the DCI agent.

Jurado-Brisano also said that he was sexually abused as a child in Mexico and did not wish to talk about that, the affidavit stated in one paragraph. In that same paragraph he added, “I will say I feel disgusted for myself. Cuz I know it’s wrong. It’s just — I don’t know. This itch in my head. I can ignore it for months and it just comes back.”