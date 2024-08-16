Governor to discuss launch of stable token at Blockchain conference next week

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will speak at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium next Wednesday to discuss the launch of “the nation’s first-ever state-issued, fiat-backed stable token,” the governor’s office announced Friday.

“Over the last seven years, our legislature has passed more than 40 laws to create a regulatory environment conducive to innovation around this emerging technology,” Governor Gordon said. “States have a unique ability to issue stable tokens that can increase U.S. dollar hegemony and function as a public good.”

The Wyoming Stable Token will be backed by cash and U.S. Treasury securities and repurchase agreements held in reserve. “According to the Wyoming Stable Tokens Act, interest income generated on the underlying securities will be used to diversify state revenue streams, with capital distributed to Wyoming’s school foundation program,” the release said.

Gordon is also chairman of the Wyoming Stable Token (WYST) Commission.

The symposium is hosted by SALT, a global investment platform connecting leading investors and entrepreneurs, in partnership with Kraken Digital Asset Exchange and the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation.

Date/Time: Aug. 21, 9 a.m.

Location: Main Stage, Four Seasons, Jackson, Wyoming

Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/IxYEFsAAJPQ?feature=share.