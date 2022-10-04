The Natrona County Coroner's Office along with the Natrona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the death of 57-year-old Kim Blackman of Edgerton, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipp on Tuesday.

Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.

"Due to the active investigation, no other information will be released at this time," Whipps said.