Natrona County Coroner Identifies Deceased Person in Plane Crash Near Alcova

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps, has identified the decedent as 49 year old Brett Dean Smith from Hyrum, Utah.

An autopsy is being scheduled and Next of Kin have been notified.

The plane was a private aircraft, carrying one passenger.

According to a release from the NCSO, on Tuesday around 4:45 p.m., "The Casper Public Safety Communication Center received a request for assistance by a private aircraft company in locating a small aircraft carrying one passenger that they lost contact with."

The release stated that the aircraft company gave first responders the coordinates of the last known location of the aircraft, as well as company aircraft resources to assist in the search of the area.

"A Search and Rescue operation was immediately launched utilizing resources both in the air and on the ground," the release stated. "Deputies were dispatched to the sloped, mountain terrain area southeast of Alcova Reservoir. Fire and EMS personnel responded to an immediate staging area on Bolton Creek Road, an area near the general SAR operation."



The release noted that at approximately 7:30 p.m., private search planes located an aircraft matching the description of the missing one. Because night had fallen and the area was dark, a Wyoming Army National Guard (WYARNG) BlackHawk Helicopter arrived to assist with the search, using specialty equipment.

A command post was set up on Kortes Road, where Fire and EMS personnel began operating from.

The helicopter confirmed the location of the downed aircraft and transported two NCSO personnel to traverse into the "heavily wooded and remote terrain." NCSO personnel arrived at the scene of the crash and confirmed one deceased person on board of the plane. Due to the location of the aircraft, as well as terrain factors, additional personnel and specialty equipment were needed for safe recovery.