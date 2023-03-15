Natrona County Coroner Identifies Body Found in North Platte River in Evansville

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has positively identified a body found in the in the North Platte river in the vicinity of 850 North Pou Road in Evansville on Sunday March 12, 2023, as 60 year old Bruce Wayne Campbell of Casper Wyoming.

An autopsy has been conducted. The death is preliminarily being considered an accidental drowning.

A press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said that their investigation determined there to be no suspected criminal activity surrounding the death of Mr. Campbell.

"This accident is an unfortunate tragedy, we hope the recovery of Mr. Campbell brings some closure to his loved ones. Our Victim Services Unit has worked closely with Mr. Campbell’s family throughout our investigation to ensure that they have support and resources available to them, his family has asked for privacy during this difficult time."

READ ALSO: Natrona County Sheriffs Investigating Missing Person in EKW State Park.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were made aware of an unattended vehicle at the State Park about 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Natrona County Emergency Management personnel launched a Search and Rescue operation with the help of the NC Sheriff's Office Investigations Division, Search and Rescue personnel, and the NC Fire Protection District.

Deputies observed a void in the ice overtop the North Platte River in the Park.

The water flows quickly underneath the ice, said the release.

Read More: Day Four of Search and Rescue for Missing Man Last Seen at Edness Kimball WIlkins State Park

Man and Wife Create 'Wyoming 4x4 Recovery Squad' to Assist Vehicles Stuck in the Snow Have you ever been stuck between a rock and a hard place? Most of us have and, for those times, there is the Wyoming 4x4 Recovery Squad.